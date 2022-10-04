I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Lesaka Technologies Inc. (LSAK).

In other words, the price has increased by $0.0000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1325179 shares were traded. LSAK reached its highest trading level at $3.6400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.4900.

Top 5 Tech Stocks Every Investor Should Buy Right Now



While finding excellent stocks with the potential for gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Tech Stocks Every Investor Should Buy Right Now", we have identified five tech stocks we believe could appreciate.



Sign up here to get your free report now. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at LSAK’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.88 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.57.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 30 when Value Capital Partners (Pty) L bought 505,285 shares for $3.45 per share. The transaction valued at 1,743,233 led to the insider holds 13,670,700 shares of the business.

Value Capital Partners (Pty) L bought 192,367 shares of LSAK for $638,658 on Sep 29. The 10% Owner now owns 13,160,250 shares after completing the transaction at $3.32 per share. On Sep 28, another insider, Value Capital Partners (Pty) L, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 10,638 shares for $3.12 each. As a result, the insider paid 33,191 and bolstered with 12,967,883 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.88 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.89.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LSAK has reached a high of $6.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.9392, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.0489.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, LSAK traded on average about 111.93K shares per day over the past 3-months and 478.38k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 59.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 50.37M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 48.30% stake in the company. Shares short for LSAK as of Jul 14, 2022 were 206.68k with a Short Ratio of 1.46, compared to 177.05k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.35% and a Short% of Float of 0.56%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.08 and a low estimate of $-0.08, while EPS last year was $-0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.01, with high estimates of $-0.01 and low estimates of $-0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.58 and $-0.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.58. EPS for the following year is $0.23, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.23 and $0.23.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $92.39M. It ranges from a high estimate of $92.39M to a low estimate of $92.39M. As of the current estimate, Lesaka Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $34.52M, an estimated increase of 167.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $118.24M, an increase of 242.70% over than the figure of $167.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $118.24M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $118.24M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LSAK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $193.49M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $193.49M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $193.49M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $130.79M, up 47.90% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $559.94M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $559.94M and the low estimate is $559.94M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 189.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.