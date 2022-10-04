I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in National CineMedia Inc. (NCMI).

The price of National CineMedia Inc. (NASDAQ: NCMI) closed at 0.56 in the last session, down -13.58% from day before closing price of $0.65. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0885 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1771492 shares were traded. NCMI reached its highest trading level at $0.6699 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5578.

Top 5 Tech Stocks Every Investor Should Buy Right Now



While finding excellent stocks with the potential for gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Tech Stocks Every Investor Should Buy Right Now", we have identified five tech stocks we believe could appreciate.



Sign up here to get your free report now. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at NCMI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, B. Riley Securities on June 21, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $1.50 from $4 previously.

On November 04, 2021, Wedbush Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $5.

The Benchmark Company Upgraded its Hold to Buy on April 07, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $6.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 27 when Ng Ronnie Y. sold 2,846 shares for $0.75 per share. The transaction valued at 2,134 led to the insider holds 4,561 shares of the business.

Standard General L.P. sold 4,516,890 shares of NCMI for $4,065,201 on Sep 07. The 10% Owner now owns 12,932,382 shares after completing the transaction at $0.90 per share. On Aug 04, another insider, Lesinski Thomas F., who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 31,536 shares for $1.78 each. As a result, the insider received 56,134 and left with 315,717 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NCMI has reached a high of $3.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.2502, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.9259.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, NCMI traded on average about 943.69K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.28M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 81.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 73.55M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 38.30% stake in the company. Shares short for NCMI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.26M with a Short Ratio of 2.93, compared to 4.4M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.99% and a Short% of Float of 5.18%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for NCMI is 0.12, which was 0.26 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 39.91%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 8.51%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 11.28.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.05 and a low estimate of $-0.09, while EPS last year was $-0.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.04, with high estimates of $-0.03 and low estimates of $-0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.19 and $-0.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.22. EPS for the following year is $0.15, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.2 and $0.11.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $65M. It ranges from a high estimate of $66M to a low estimate of $63M. As of the current estimate, National CineMedia Inc.’s year-ago sales were $14M, an estimated increase of 364.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $69.32M, an increase of 68.10% less than the figure of $364.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $97.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $55M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NCMI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $291.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $275.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $280.85M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $114.6M, up 145.10% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $367.02M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $395.8M and the low estimate is $341.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 30.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.