I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Oblong Inc. (OBLG).

After closing at $0.15 in the most recent trading day, Oblong Inc. (NASDAQ: OBLG) closed at 0.40, up 167.02%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2502 from its previous closing price. On the day, 23220973 shares were traded. OBLG reached its highest trading level at $0.5299 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1400.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of OBLG by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.90 and its Current Ratio is at 3.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.03.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OBLG has reached a high of $2.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2560, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.5050.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 114.44K shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.4M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 30.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 27.77M. Insiders hold about 3.63% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 54.20% stake in the company. Shares short for OBLG as of Jul 14, 2022 were 39.48k with a Short Ratio of 0.50, compared to 350.89k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.13% and a Short% of Float of 0.27%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $1.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.15, with high estimates of $-0.15 and low estimates of $-0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $-0.45, with 1 analysts recommending between $-0.45 and $-0.45.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $1.97M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.9M to a low estimate of $1.9M. As of the current estimate, Oblong Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.92M, an estimated decrease of -49.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.53M, a decrease of -58.30% less than the figure of $-49.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.53M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.53M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OBLG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.86M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.86M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.74M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $15.33M, down -49.50% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.28M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.28M and the low estimate is $6.28M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -18.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.