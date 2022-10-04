In spite of Teck Resources Limited’s (NYSE:TECK) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

As of close of business last night, Teck Resources Limited’s stock clocked out at 31.69, up 4.21% from its previous closing price of $30.41. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3682231 shares were traded. TECK reached its highest trading level at $31.93 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $31.14.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TECK’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.72 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.51. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.34.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 16, 2022, Morgan Stanley Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal-Weight and also upped its target price recommendation from $41 to $51.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Teck’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.25, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.20. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 7.88. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TECK has reached a high of $45.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.88. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 31.98, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 34.89.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TECK traded 5.04M shares on average per day over the past three months and 4.24M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 536.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 528.45M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.90% stake in the company. Shares short for TECK as of Jul 14, 2022 were 9.3M with a Short Ratio of 2.41, compared to 7.32M on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.20, TECK has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.38. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.66%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.32%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.82. The current Payout Ratio is 4.60% for TECK, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 28, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 13, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 10, 2007 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 12 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.76 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.27 and a low estimate of $0.89, while EPS last year was $1.47. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.38, with high estimates of $2.01 and low estimates of $0.74.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.68 and $6.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.01. EPS for the following year is $5.27, with 15 analysts recommending between $8.29 and $2.57.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $3.68B. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.13B to a low estimate of $3.28B. As of the current estimate, Teck Resources Limited’s year-ago sales were $2.78B, an estimated increase of 32.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.35B, a decrease of -3.20% less than the figure of $32.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.71B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.96B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TECK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $16.09B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.8B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.04B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.6B, up 41.90% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $13.52B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15B and the low estimate is $11.03B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -10.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.