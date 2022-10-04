In the case of Altus Power Inc. (NYSE: AMPS), what’s next?

Altus Power Inc. (NYSE: AMPS) closed the day trading at 11.27 up 2.36% from the previous closing price of $11.01. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1218761 shares were traded. AMPS reached its highest trading level at $11.56 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.59.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AMPS, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.50 and its Current Ratio is at 11.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.31.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, JP Morgan on July 18, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $9.

On April 07, 2022, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $10.50.Morgan Stanley initiated its Equal-Weight rating on April 07, 2022, with a $10.50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 03 when GSO Altus Holdings LP sold 7,000,000 shares for $11.01 per share. The transaction valued at 77,070,000 led to the insider holds 21,825,125 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Altus’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.42, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 70.88. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 20.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMPS has reached a high of $14.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.44, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.17.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AMPS traded about 837.13K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AMPS traded about 2.27M shares per day. A total of 153.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 66.30M. Insiders hold about 59.58% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 39.50% stake in the company.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.01, with high estimates of $0.03 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.44 and $0.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.42. EPS for the following year is $0.14, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.24 and $0.06.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMPS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $106.95M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $101.46M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $104.34M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $71.8M, up 45.30% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $179.9M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $200.84M and the low estimate is $158.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 72.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.