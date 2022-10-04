Invest in Unity Software Inc. (U) to keep your portfolio healthy

After closing at $31.86 in the most recent trading day, Unity Software Inc. (NYSE: U) closed at 33.94, up 6.53%. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7178325 shares were traded. U reached its highest trading level at $34.36 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $31.41.

Top 5 Tech Stocks Every Investor Should Buy Right Now



While finding excellent stocks with the potential for gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Tech Stocks Every Investor Should Buy Right Now", we have identified five tech stocks we believe could appreciate.



Sign up here to get your free report now. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of U by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.80 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1155.58. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.40 and its Current Ratio is at 3.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.75 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.75.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 17, 2022, Wolfe Research started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $70.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 15 when Carpenter Carol W. sold 797 shares for $36.67 per share. The transaction valued at 29,226 led to the insider holds 219,600 shares of the business.

Whitten Marc sold 6,546 shares of U for $300,658 on Aug 26. The SVP & GM, Create Solutions now owns 252,744 shares after completing the transaction at $45.93 per share. On Aug 26, another insider, Visoso Luis Felipe, who serves as the SVP and CFO of the company, sold 9,894 shares for $45.94 each. As a result, the insider received 454,530 and left with 314,251 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, U has reached a high of $210.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 41.74, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 70.90.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 9.79M shares per day over the past 3-months and 6.34M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 296.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 283.09M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.40% stake in the company. Shares short for U as of Jul 14, 2022 were 34.18M with a Short Ratio of 3.15, compared to 22.9M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.47% and a Short% of Float of 16.28%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 13 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.18 and a low estimate of $-0.27, while EPS last year was $-0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.05, with high estimates of $0.03 and low estimates of $-0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.6 and $-0.66 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.26. EPS for the following year is $0.12, with 16 analysts recommending between $1.84 and $-0.77.

Revenue Estimates

15 analysts predict $298.3M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $342M to a low estimate of $289M. As of the current estimate, Unity Software Inc.’s year-ago sales were $273.56M, an estimated increase of 9.00% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for U’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.55B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.25B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.36B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.11B, up 22.30% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.77B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.18B and the low estimate is $1.54B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 30.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.