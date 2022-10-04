Investing in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (BECN) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, Beacon Roofing Supply Inc.’s stock clocked out at 56.88, up 3.95% from its previous closing price of $54.72. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 822308 shares were traded. BECN reached its highest trading level at $57.59 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $55.44.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BECN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.27 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.26.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Deutsche Bank on August 18, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $90.

RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its Outperform to Sector Perform on June 22, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $70 to $58.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 12 when Taylor Jason L sold 4,000 shares for $57.30 per share. The transaction valued at 229,200 led to the insider holds 5,937 shares of the business.

CD&R Investment Associates IX, bought 103,931 shares of BECN for $5,999,999 on Jul 29. The 10% Owner now owns 14,859,579 shares after completing the transaction at $57.73 per share. On Jun 02, another insider, Best Clement Munroe III, who serves as the President, South Division of the company, sold 3,396 shares for $62.21 each. As a result, the insider received 211,265 and left with 50,903 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Beacon’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.74, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.30. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.22. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BECN has reached a high of $65.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $45.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 57.11, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 57.38.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BECN traded 572.73K shares on average per day over the past three months and 885.5k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 68.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 49.78M. Shares short for BECN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.94M with a Short Ratio of 4.64, compared to 5.62M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.18% and a Short% of Float of 10.55%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 17 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.76 and a low estimate of $2.06, while EPS last year was $1.73. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.94, with high estimates of $2.38 and low estimates of $1.77.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.75 and $6.27 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.85. EPS for the following year is $6.16, with 17 analysts recommending between $7.64 and $4.37.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 15 analysts expect revenue to total $2.28B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.34B to a low estimate of $2.25B. As of the current estimate, Beacon Roofing Supply Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.87B, an estimated increase of 21.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.24B, an increase of 19.20% less than the figure of $21.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.33B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.12B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BECN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.34B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.03B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.19B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.82B, up 20.00% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.22B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.81B and the low estimate is $7.46B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.