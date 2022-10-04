Is this a Prime Time To acquire Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW) stock

The price of Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) closed at 1.33 in the last session, up 12.71% from day before closing price of $1.18. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 11685522 shares were traded. CSCW reached its highest trading level at $1.6300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.2300.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CSCW’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CSCW has reached a high of $35.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.0780, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.9435.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CSCW traded on average about 426.80K shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.5M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 6.54M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.75M. Insiders hold about 12.06% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.40% stake in the company. Shares short for CSCW as of Jul 14, 2022 were 9.33M with a Short Ratio of 0.55, compared to 9M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.98% and a Short% of Float of 5.01%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.