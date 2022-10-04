Is this a Prime Time To acquire Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (FYBR) stock

The price of Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (NASDAQ: FYBR) closed at 23.95 in the last session, up 2.22% from day before closing price of $23.43. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.52 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3023691 shares were traded. FYBR reached its highest trading level at $24.28 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.27.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at FYBR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.91 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on September 09, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $25.

On May 26, 2022, Morgan Stanley Upgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Underweight and also upped its target price recommendation from $24 to $25.

On April 26, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $36.Citigroup initiated its Buy rating on April 26, 2022, with a $36 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 17 when Stratton John G bought 5,000 shares for $29.09 per share. The transaction valued at 145,450 led to the insider holds 871,667 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Frontier’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.24, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 48.19. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.96 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FYBR has reached a high of $35.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 25.52, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.36.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, FYBR traded on average about 1.69M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5.94M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 244.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 244.46M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.60% stake in the company. Shares short for FYBR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 12.71M with a Short Ratio of 8.21, compared to 12.77M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.19% and a Short% of Float of 6.06%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 10 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.17, with high estimates of $0.34 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.24 and $0.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.86. EPS for the following year is $0.45, with 9 analysts recommending between $1.29 and $-0.21.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FYBR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.81B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.74B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.78B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.41B, down -9.90% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.77B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.86B and the low estimate is $5.66B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.