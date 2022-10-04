It’s a good day to be an Chimerix Inc. (CMRX) shareholder

In the latest session, Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ: CMRX) closed at 1.88 down -2.59% from its previous closing price of $1.93. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1599259 shares were traded. CMRX reached its highest trading level at $1.9800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.8700.

Top 5 Tech Stocks Every Investor Should Buy Right Now



While finding excellent stocks with the potential for gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Tech Stocks Every Investor Should Buy Right Now", we have identified five tech stocks we believe could appreciate.



Sign up here to get your free report now. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Chimerix Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, CapitalOne on September 07, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.

On April 29, 2021, Maxim Group started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $20.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 29 when MIDDLETON FRED A bought 20,000 shares for $1.86 per share. The transaction valued at 37,176 led to the insider holds 40,000 shares of the business.

Jakeman David sold 4,400 shares of CMRX for $8,185 on Sep 29. The Principal Accounting Officer now owns 127,532 shares after completing the transaction at $1.86 per share. On May 19, another insider, Meyer Robert J., who serves as the Director of the company, bought 11,400 shares for $2.06 each. As a result, the insider paid 23,470 and bolstered with 26,400 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 263.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.87.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CMRX has reached a high of $7.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.2546, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.8066.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CMRX has traded an average of 4.28M shares per day and 1.23M over the past ten days. A total of 87.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 78.83M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 63.80% stake in the company. Shares short for CMRX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.92M with a Short Ratio of 0.78, compared to 3.7M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.48% and a Short% of Float of 4.70%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.22 and a low estimate of $-0.26, while EPS last year was $-0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.45, with high estimates of $2.69 and low estimates of $2.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.95 and $1.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.72. EPS for the following year is $-0.88, with 5 analysts recommending between $-0.78 and $-0.97.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $238.84M, an increase of 3,894.00% over than the figure of $-95.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $259.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $225M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CMRX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $259.62M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $225M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $238.89M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.98M, up 11,971.20% from the average estimate.