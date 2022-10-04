It’s a good day to be an Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) shareholder

In the latest session, Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NRGV) closed at 6.50 up 23.11% from its previous closing price of $5.28. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1671899 shares were traded. NRGV reached its highest trading level at $6.54 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.11.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Energy Vault Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 44.00 and its Current Ratio is at 44.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Chardan Capital Markets on June 29, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $13.

On March 22, 2022, Guggenheim started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $22.

On March 14, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Sell rating and target price of $9.Goldman initiated its Sell rating on March 14, 2022, with a $9 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 27 when GROSS WILLIAM sold 16,250 shares for $5.36 per share. The transaction valued at 87,082 led to the insider holds 1,655,997 shares of the business.

GROSS WILLIAM sold 16,250 shares of NRGV for $78,473 on Sep 26. The Director now owns 1,672,247 shares after completing the transaction at $4.83 per share. On Aug 24, another insider, Piconi Robert, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 9,450 shares for $5.21 each. As a result, the insider paid 49,207 and bolstered with 6,337,192 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 20.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.84.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NRGV has reached a high of $22.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.97. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.91, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.88.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, NRGV has traded an average of 886.29K shares per day and 1.34M over the past ten days. A total of 133.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 105.77M. Insiders hold about 7.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 36.00% stake in the company. Shares short for NRGV as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.93M with a Short Ratio of 2.85, compared to 2.94M on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.11, with high estimates of $-0.09 and low estimates of $-0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.03 and $-0.54 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.28. EPS for the following year is $-0.04, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.1 and $-0.19.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $482.3M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $525M and the low estimate is $350.17M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 216.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.