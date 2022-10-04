It’s a good day to be an Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) shareholder

In the latest session, Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE: LAC) closed at 27.05 up 3.13% from its previous closing price of $26.23. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.82 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1425964 shares were traded. LAC reached its highest trading level at $27.30 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.93.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Lithium Americas Corp.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 44.10 and its Current Ratio is at 44.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.26.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 27, 2022, HSBC Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $36.HSBC Securities initiated its Buy rating on January 27, 2022, with a $36 target price.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LAC has reached a high of $41.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.89. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 28.23, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 27.00.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, LAC has traded an average of 2.34M shares per day and 1.97M over the past ten days. A total of 134.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 111.74M. Insiders hold about 16.82% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 25.53% stake in the company. Shares short for LAC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 10.48M with a Short Ratio of 3.82, compared to 10.3M on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.1 and a low estimate of $-0.16, while EPS last year was $-0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.2, with high estimates of $-0.06 and low estimates of $-0.56.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.91 and $-1.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.31. EPS for the following year is $0.5, with 9 analysts recommending between $1.36 and $-0.01.