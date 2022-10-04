It’s a good day to be an Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) shareholder

As of close of business last night, Ur-Energy Inc.’s stock clocked out at 1.17, up 7.34% from its previous closing price of $1.09. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1691002 shares were traded. URG reached its highest trading level at $1.1700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1112.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of URG’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.40 and its Current Ratio is at 6.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, FBR Capital on September 02, 2016, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $1.

On August 10, 2011, Rodman & Renshaw started tracking the stock assigning a Mkt Outperform rating and target price of $2.52.Rodman & Renshaw initiated its Mkt Outperform rating on August 10, 2011, with a $2.52 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 01 when WALKER KATHY E sold 157,399 shares for $1.28 per share. The transaction valued at 201,286 led to the insider holds 238,285 shares of the business.

KLENDA JEFFREY T. sold 239,422 shares of URG for $431,055 on Mar 22. The BOARD CHAIRMAN AND PRESIDENT now owns 2,838,321 shares after completing the transaction at $1.80 per share. On Mar 21, another insider, SMITH ROGER L., who serves as the CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of the company, sold 2,861 shares for $1.79 each. As a result, the insider received 5,135 and left with 379,023 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9729.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, URG has reached a high of $2.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.2250, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.3092.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that URG traded 2.05M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.47M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 219.15M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 216.44M. Insiders hold about 2.86% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 22.10% stake in the company. Shares short for URG as of Jul 14, 2022 were 10.13M with a Short Ratio of 4.15, compared to 9.73M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.62% and a Short% of Float of 4.75%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.02 and a low estimate of $-0.02, while EPS last year was $-0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.02, with high estimates of $-0.02 and low estimates of $-0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.02 and $-0.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.06. EPS for the following year is $0.01, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.01 and $0.01.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $60M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $90M and the low estimate is $30M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 523.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.