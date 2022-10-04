It’s an appealing income play to consider Coursera Inc. (COUR)

The price of Coursera Inc. (NYSE: COUR) closed at 11.30 in the last session, up 4.82% from day before closing price of $10.78. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.52 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1036214 shares were traded. COUR reached its highest trading level at $11.48 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.80.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at COUR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.90 and its Current Ratio is at 3.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 28, 2022, Stifel Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $26 to $14.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 13 when Ng Andrew Y. sold 40,000 shares for $12.12 per share. The transaction valued at 484,612 led to the insider holds 7,350,398 shares of the business.

Goli Shravan sold 1,260 shares of COUR for $16,582 on Aug 17. The SVP, Chief Product Officer now owns 254,533 shares after completing the transaction at $13.16 per share. On Aug 16, another insider, Ng Andrew Y., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 40,000 shares for $13.48 each. As a result, the insider received 539,172 and left with 7,360,398 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.29.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, COUR has reached a high of $37.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.42, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.52.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, COUR traded on average about 861.20K shares per day over the past 3-months and 651.06k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 144.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 134.01M. Insiders hold about 7.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.50% stake in the company. Shares short for COUR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.97M with a Short Ratio of 6.24, compared to 4.9M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.45% and a Short% of Float of 5.25%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 14 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.06 and a low estimate of $-0.12, while EPS last year was $-0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.1, with high estimates of $-0.06 and low estimates of $-0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.36 and $-0.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.44. EPS for the following year is $-0.36, with 15 analysts recommending between $-0.16 and $-0.41.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for COUR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $548.16M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $509.48M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $524.67M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $415.29M, up 26.30% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $643.59M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $712.73M and the low estimate is $603.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.