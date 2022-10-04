It’s an appealing income play to consider Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR)

After closing at $3.20 in the most recent trading day, Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) closed at 3.14, down -1.87%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2080218 shares were traded. NKTR reached its highest trading level at $3.2700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.0600.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NKTR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.20 and its Current Ratio is at 6.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Goldman Downgraded its Neutral to Sell on April 18, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $3.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 23 when Curet Myriam sold 4,198 shares for $3.16 per share. The transaction valued at 13,266 led to the insider holds 31,777 shares of the business.

Ajer Jeffrey Robert sold 4,198 shares of NKTR for $13,266 on Sep 23. The Director now owns 38,512 shares after completing the transaction at $3.16 per share. On Sep 22, another insider, CHESS ROBERT, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 5,100 shares for $3.19 each. As a result, the insider received 16,269 and left with 228,179 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.28.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NKTR has reached a high of $18.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.96. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.0216, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.4497.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.31M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.76M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 186.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 185.28M. Insiders hold about 1.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.10% stake in the company. Shares short for NKTR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 23.56M with a Short Ratio of 7.61, compared to 17.64M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.65% and a Short% of Float of 19.47%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 10 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.94 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.63 and a low estimate of $-1.16, while EPS last year was $-0.69. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.42, with high estimates of $-0.3 and low estimates of $-0.57.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.84 and $-2.39 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-2.2. EPS for the following year is $-0.99, with 10 analysts recommending between $-0.54 and $-1.28.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $22.66M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $26.25M to a low estimate of $20.9M. As of the current estimate, Nektar Therapeutics’s year-ago sales were $28.33M, an estimated decrease of -20.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $22.71M, a decrease of -8.90% over than the figure of $-20.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $26.25M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $21.1M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NKTR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $103.57M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $88.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $92.56M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $101.91M, down -9.20% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $92.43M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $108M and the low estimate is $67.02M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.