It’s an appealing income play to consider NexGen Energy Ltd. (NXE)

The price of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE: NXE) closed at 3.97 in the last session, up 8.17% from day before closing price of $3.67. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.3000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2559245 shares were traded. NXE reached its highest trading level at $4.0100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.8000.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at NXE’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 12.70 and its Current Ratio is at 12.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NXE has reached a high of $6.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.1090, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.5040.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, NXE traded on average about 2.24M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.11M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 479.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 399.78M. Insiders hold about 15.92% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 32.78% stake in the company. Shares short for NXE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 16.96M with a Short Ratio of 7.77, compared to 17.57M on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.02 and a low estimate of $-0.02, while EPS last year was $-0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.02, with high estimates of $-0.02 and low estimates of $-0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.02 and $-0.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.06. EPS for the following year is $-0.05, with 3 analysts recommending between $-0.01 and $-0.1.