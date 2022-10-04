It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (LOGC) stock

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: LOGC) closed the day trading at 2.01 up 637.61% from the previous closing price of $0.27. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.7375 from its previous closing price. On the day, 14379470 shares were traded. LOGC reached its highest trading level at $2.0300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.0100.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of LOGC, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.16.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on June 07, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

On March 04, 2021, JMP Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Mkt Outperform rating and target price of $17.

On May 01, 2019, ROTH Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $26.ROTH Capital initiated its Buy rating on May 01, 2019, with a $26 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.19.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LOGC has reached a high of $4.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4278, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.7645.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, LOGC traded about 187.28K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, LOGC traded about 1.58M shares per day. A total of 32.96M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 28.23M. Insiders hold about 8.93% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 44.40% stake in the company. Shares short for LOGC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 71.03k with a Short Ratio of 0.16, compared to 139.14k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.22% and a Short% of Float of 0.30%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.23 and a low estimate of $-0.27, while EPS last year was $-0.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.26, with high estimates of $-0.23 and low estimates of $-0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.81 and $-1.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.98. EPS for the following year is $-1.13, with 4 analysts recommending between $-0.27 and $-1.53.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $900k in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $900k to a low estimate of $900k. As of the current estimate, LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $802k, an estimated increase of 12.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $900k, a decrease of -83.50% less than the figure of $12.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $900k for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $900k.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LOGC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.44M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.41M, up 56.00% from the average estimate.