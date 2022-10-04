It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With NIO Inc. (NIO) stock

NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) closed the day trading at 15.49 down -1.78% from the previous closing price of $15.77. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 38247952 shares were traded. NIO reached its highest trading level at $15.94 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.27.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of NIO, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.63 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.38.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 04, 2022, UBS Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $42 to $32.

On March 24, 2022, China Renaissance started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $32.40.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NIO has reached a high of $44.27, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.34, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.05.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NIO traded about 43.49M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NIO traded about 41.88M shares per day. A total of 1.63B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.51B. Insiders hold about 0.47% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 37.50% stake in the company. Shares short for NIO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 60.03M with a Short Ratio of 1.43, compared to 67.09M on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.09 and a low estimate of $-0.32, while EPS last year was $-0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.21, with high estimates of $-0.16 and low estimates of $-0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.24 and $-1.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.77. EPS for the following year is $-0.23, with 22 analysts recommending between $0.1 and $-0.85.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $1.55B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.58B to a low estimate of $1.52B. As of the current estimate, NIO Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.03B, an estimated increase of 50.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.81B, an increase of 46.90% less than the figure of $50.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.82B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.81B.

A total of 24 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NIO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.72B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.52B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.64B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.55B, up 120.80% from the average estimate. Based on 24 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.84B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $12.18B and the low estimate is $7.75B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 74.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.