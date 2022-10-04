Noble Corporation (NYSE:NE) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

The price of Noble Corporation (NYSE: NE) closed at 30.04 in the last session, up 1.56% from day before closing price of $29.58. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.46 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2932917 shares were traded. NE reached its highest trading level at $30.81 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.71.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at NE’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 28 when PACIFIC INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT sold 80,414 shares for $28.33 per share. The transaction valued at 2,278,129 led to the insider holds 17,523,228 shares of the business.

PACIFIC INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT sold 89,952 shares of NE for $2,499,766 on Sep 27. The 10% Owner now owns 17,603,642 shares after completing the transaction at $27.79 per share. On Sep 26, another insider, PACIFIC INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 51,196 shares for $27.75 each. As a result, the insider received 1,420,689 and left with 17,693,594 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Noble’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 29.92, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.77. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NE has reached a high of $38.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 30.69, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.88.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, NE traded on average about 997.84K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.23M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 69.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 66.83M. Insiders hold about 0.34% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.40% stake in the company. Shares short for NE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.85M with a Short Ratio of 5.65, compared to 4.24M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.46% and a Short% of Float of 12.15%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.33, with high estimates of $0.52 and low estimates of $-0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.74 and $1.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2. EPS for the following year is $3.6, with 5 analysts recommending between $5.24 and $1.72.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.31B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $998M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.14B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $847.81M, up 34.80% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.65B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.52B and the low estimate is $1.05B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 44.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.