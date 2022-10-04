Reliance Global Group Inc. (RELI) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of Reliance Global Group Inc. (NASDAQ: RELI) was 0.83 for the day, up 7.73% from the previous closing price of $0.77. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0599 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1200655 shares were traded. RELI reached its highest trading level at $0.8600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7412.

Ratios:

Our analysis of RELI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.67 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.61.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 15 when Beyman Ezra bought 126,435 shares for $0.99 per share. The transaction valued at 125,171 led to the insider holds 574,024 shares of the business.

Beyman Ezra bought 207,868 shares of RELI for $195,396 on Sep 14. The Chairman and CEO now owns 447,589 shares after completing the transaction at $0.94 per share. On Sep 13, another insider, Beyman Ezra, who serves as the Chairman and CEO of the company, bought 118,500 shares for $0.84 each. As a result, the insider paid 99,540 and bolstered with 239,721 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.71.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RELI has reached a high of $10.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.8567, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.3101.

Shares Statistics:

RELI traded an average of 1.01M shares per day over the past three months and 494.68k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 18.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 12.87M. Insiders hold about 3.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 18.60% stake in the company. Shares short for RELI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 417.29k with a Short Ratio of 0.17, compared to 427.25k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.86% and a Short% of Float of 4.24%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.07, with high estimates of $-0.07 and low estimates of $-0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.65 and $-0.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.65. EPS for the following year is $-0.16, with 1 analysts recommending between $-0.16 and $-0.16.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $34.2M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $34.2M and the low estimate is $34.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 64.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.