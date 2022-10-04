The name Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE: SBS) closed at 11.15 up 22.39% from its previous closing price of $9.11. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 11799104 shares were traded. SBS reached its highest trading level at $11.36 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.41.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.86 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.65. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.67 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.61.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Companhia’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.89. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.58. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.91 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.57.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SBS has reached a high of $11.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.06, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.47.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SBS has traded an average of 2.28M shares per day and 5.26M over the past ten days. A total of 683.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 338.70M. Insiders hold about 41.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 14.80% stake in the company. Shares short for SBS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.65M with a Short Ratio of 1.58, compared to 3.45M on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for SBS is 0.18, from 0.40 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.37%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.09%. The current Payout Ratio is 67.70% for SBS, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 06, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 28, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 29, 2013 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.