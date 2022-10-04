The name CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC) should be kept on your radar

As of close of business last night, CTI BioPharma Corp.’s stock clocked out at 6.17, up 6.01% from its previous closing price of $5.82. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4183057 shares were traded. CTIC reached its highest trading level at $6.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.84.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CTIC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.60 and its Current Ratio is at 3.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on September 01, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $13.

On July 07, 2022, Cowen started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $10.

On August 09, 2021, BTIG Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $7.BTIG Research initiated its Buy rating on August 09, 2021, with a $7 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 03 when KIRSKE DAVID sold 300 shares for $6.25 per share. The transaction valued at 1,875 led to the insider holds 16,913 shares of the business.

KIRSKE DAVID sold 139,841 shares of CTIC for $845,549 on Sep 30. The EVP, Chief Financial Officer now owns 16,913 shares after completing the transaction at $6.05 per share. On Sep 29, another insider, KIRSKE DAVID, who serves as the EVP, Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 900 shares for $6.00 each. As a result, the insider received 5,401 and left with 16,913 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 46.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CTIC has reached a high of $7.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.17, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.67.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CTIC traded 4.36M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3.79M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 114.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 114.16M. Insiders hold about 0.22% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.00% stake in the company. Shares short for CTIC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 15.61M with a Short Ratio of 3.92, compared to 14.92M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.33% and a Short% of Float of 15.64%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.17 and a low estimate of $-0.25, while EPS last year was $-0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.16, with high estimates of $-0.12 and low estimates of $-0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.74 and $-0.97 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.83. EPS for the following year is $0, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.99 and $-0.6.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $163.73M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $313.9M and the low estimate is $65.41M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 215.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.