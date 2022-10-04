The name Isoray Inc. (ISR) should be kept on your radar

As of close of business last night, Isoray Inc.’s stock clocked out at 0.28, up 20.44% from its previous closing price of $0.23. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0470 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1244010 shares were traded.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ISR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 31.50 and its Current Ratio is at 32.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Lake Street on February 18, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $3.

Maxim Group reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on February 14, 2018, while the target price for the stock was revised from $3 to $2.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 09 when Austin Mark John bought 13,800 shares for $0.29 per share. The transaction valued at 3,959 led to the insider holds 54,030 shares of the business.

Austin Mark John bought 5,000 shares of ISR for $1,425 on Jun 08. The VP Finance/Prin Fin&Acct Offic now owns 40,230 shares after completing the transaction at $0.28 per share. On Jun 08, another insider, Hunt Jonathan Robert, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 25,675 shares for $0.29 each. As a result, the insider paid 7,443 and bolstered with 106,306 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.63.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ISR has reached a high of $0.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3486, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.3408.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ISR traded 245.18K shares on average per day over the past three months and 546.06k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 142.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 140.64M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 11.80% stake in the company. Shares short for ISR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 667.74k with a Short Ratio of 2.14, compared to 727.47k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.47% and a Short% of Float of 0.47%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $-0.01, while EPS last year was $-0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.01, with high estimates of $-0.01 and low estimates of $-0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.05 and $-0.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.05. EPS for the following year is $-0.03, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.02 and $-0.06.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $3.04M. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.43M to a low estimate of $2.8M. As of the current estimate, Isoray Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.71M, an estimated increase of 12.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.97M, an increase of 15.80% over than the figure of $12.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.13M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.8M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ISR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.18M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.14M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.05M, up 10.80% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.77M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $19.05M and the low estimate is $12.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 41.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.