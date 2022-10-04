There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG) can be one of them

The closing price of Cheniere Energy Inc. (AMEX: LNG) was 167.33 for the day, up 0.86% from the previous closing price of $165.91. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4010184 shares were traded. LNG reached its highest trading level at $172.32 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $165.62.

Ratios:

Our analysis of LNG’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.73 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.10. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Mizuho on November 18, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $122.

On January 11, 2021, Raymond James Upgraded its rating to Strong Buy which previously was Outperform and also upped its target price recommendation from $65 to $80.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 23 when Stephenson Aaron D. sold 3,000 shares for $168.21 per share. The transaction valued at 504,630 led to the insider holds 56,016 shares of the business.

BOTTA G ANDREA sold 9,200 shares of LNG for $1,536,860 on Aug 18. The Director now owns 39,082 shares after completing the transaction at $167.05 per share. On Mar 31, another insider, SHEAR NEAL A, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 10,318 shares for $140.16 each. As a result, the insider received 1,446,177 and left with 26,158 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.64.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LNG has reached a high of $178.62, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $96.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 158.84, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 134.91.

Shares Statistics:

LNG traded an average of 2.66M shares per day over the past three months and 3.18M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 253.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 247.81M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.60% stake in the company. Shares short for LNG as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.53M with a Short Ratio of 1.42, compared to 3.3M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.00% and a Short% of Float of 1.00%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.33, LNG has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.58. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.20%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.90%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 14 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.66 and a low estimate of $1.81, while EPS last year was $-1.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.32, with high estimates of $4.7 and low estimates of $1.83.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $20.11 and $2.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.44. EPS for the following year is $13.32, with 16 analysts recommending between $19.03 and $5.49.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 11 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $8.03B to a low estimate of $4.26B. As of the current estimate, Cheniere Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.09B, an estimated increase of 107.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.66B, an increase of 86.50% less than the figure of $107.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $8.48B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.99B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LNG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $32.58B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $20.36B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $26.3B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $15.86B, up 65.80% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $22.47B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $27.29B and the low estimate is $18.57B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -14.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.