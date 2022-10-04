There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Nuwellis Inc. (NUWE) can be one of them

The closing price of Nuwellis Inc. (NASDAQ: NUWE) was 0.42 for the day, down -22.10% from the previous closing price of $0.54. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.1192 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1467728 shares were traded. NUWE reached its highest trading level at $0.5951 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4125.

Top 5 Tech Stocks Every Investor Should Buy Right Now



While finding excellent stocks with the potential for gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Tech Stocks Every Investor Should Buy Right Now", we have identified five tech stocks we believe could appreciate.



Sign up here to get your free report now. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of NUWE’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.90 and its Current Ratio is at 5.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NUWE has reached a high of $2.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6986, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.8362.

Shares Statistics:

NUWE traded an average of 3.45M shares per day over the past three months and 296.93k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 10.54M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 10.44M. Insiders hold about 0.95% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 8.40% stake in the company. Shares short for NUWE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 12.67k with a Short Ratio of 0.02, compared to 2.84k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.12% and a Short% of Float of 0.12%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.43 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.39 and a low estimate of $-0.46, while EPS last year was $-0.72. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.41, with high estimates of $-0.35 and low estimates of $-0.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.47 and $-1.81 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.66. EPS for the following year is $-1.3, with 3 analysts recommending between $-0.84 and $-1.77.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.2M to a low estimate of $2.01M. As of the current estimate, Nuwellis Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.51M, an estimated decrease of -15.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.45M, an increase of 32.20% over than the figure of $-15.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.37M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NUWE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.14M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.01M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.92M, up 13.70% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11.8M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14.29M and the low estimate is $10.12M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 31.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.