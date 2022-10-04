There is a good chance Calithera Biosciences Inc. (CALA) will undergo another restructuring.

The price of Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CALA) closed at 3.18 in the last session, up 8.16% from day before closing price of $2.94. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1694091 shares were traded. CALA reached its highest trading level at $3.6800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.0200.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CALA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.80 and its Current Ratio is at 4.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 27, 2020, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $6.

On November 19, 2019, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $7.H.C. Wainwright initiated its Buy rating on November 19, 2019, with a $7 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 11 when Orford Keith sold 48,190 shares for $0.88 per share. The transaction valued at 42,407 led to the insider holds 66,094 shares of the business.

Molineaux Susan bought 100,000 shares of CALA for $84,670 on Nov 10. The PRESIDENT & CEO now owns 557,188 shares after completing the transaction at $0.85 per share. On Nov 10, another insider, DRACHMAN JONATHAN G, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 200,000 shares for $0.86 each. As a result, the insider paid 171,900 and bolstered with 200,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.20.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CALA has reached a high of $43.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.6048, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.4539.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CALA traded on average about 79.81K shares per day over the past 3-months and 201.05k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 4.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.81M. Insiders hold about 1.19% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 40.00% stake in the company. Shares short for CALA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 144.17k with a Short Ratio of 1.63, compared to 116.21k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.97% and a Short% of Float of 3.08%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-2.65 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-2.4 and a low estimate of $-2.81, while EPS last year was $-3.8. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-2.72, with high estimates of $-2.4 and low estimates of $-2.9.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-10.2 and $-12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-11.33. EPS for the following year is $-8.79, with 4 analysts recommending between $-6 and $-11.57.