There is a good chance CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) will undergo another restructuring.

The price of CF Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CF) closed at 100.30 in the last session, up 4.21% from day before closing price of $96.25. In other words, the price has increased by $+4.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3185012 shares were traded. CF reached its highest trading level at $101.37 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $98.63.

Top 5 Tech Stocks Every Investor Should Buy Right Now



While finding excellent stocks with the potential for gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Tech Stocks Every Investor Should Buy Right Now", we have identified five tech stocks we believe could appreciate.



Sign up here to get your free report now. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CF’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.50 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.44. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.00 and its Current Ratio is at 3.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.65.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, RBC Capital Mkts on October 03, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $135 from $110 previously.

On August 10, 2022, Barclays Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal Weight and also upped its target price recommendation from $103 to $120.

Citigroup Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on August 03, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $117.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 26 when Noonan Anne P sold 3,000 shares for $118.64 per share. The transaction valued at 355,920 led to the insider holds 26,411 shares of the business.

Frost Bert A sold 20,964 shares of CF for $2,348,098 on Aug 24. The Sr.VP,Sales,Mkt Dev & Supp Chn now owns 41,424 shares after completing the transaction at $112.01 per share. On Aug 24, another insider, Will W Anthony, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, sold 102,520 shares for $110.16 each. As a result, the insider received 11,293,800 and left with 322,916 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, CF’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.23, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.54. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.81. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.98 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.55.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CF has reached a high of $119.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $55.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 101.47, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 90.72.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CF traded on average about 2.55M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.66M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 208.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 198.41M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.10% stake in the company. Shares short for CF as of Jul 14, 2022 were 6.57M with a Short Ratio of 2.27, compared to 8.6M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.15% and a Short% of Float of 4.08%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for CF is 1.60, which was 1.20 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.25%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.68%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.75. The current Payout Ratio is 10.60% for CF, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 30, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 11, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 17, 2015 when the company split stock in a 5:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 14 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $6.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $7.61 and a low estimate of $4.61, while EPS last year was $1.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.69, with high estimates of $5.2 and low estimates of $1.6.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $22.73 and $14.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $18.24. EPS for the following year is $12.71, with 18 analysts recommending between $18.6 and $6.91.

Revenue Estimates

According to 9 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $3.45B. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.97B to a low estimate of $2.57B. As of the current estimate, CF Industries Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.62B, an estimated increase of 112.50% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.75B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.72B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.66B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.54B, up 78.30% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.25B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.15B and the low estimate is $7.06B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -20.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.