There is a good chance Lottery.com Inc. (LTRY) will undergo another restructuring.

After closing at $0.22 in the most recent trading day, Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRY) closed at 0.30, up 34.00%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0765 from its previous closing price. On the day, 13703951 shares were traded. LTRY reached its highest trading level at $0.4380 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2157.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of LTRY by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.20 and its Current Ratio is at 9.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Chardan Capital Markets on November 23, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $14.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.10.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LTRY has reached a high of $17.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3905, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.3554.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.24M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.71M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 46.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.04M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.90% stake in the company. Shares short for LTRY as of Jul 14, 2022 were 446.84k with a Short Ratio of 0.16, compared to 345.17k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.88% and a Short% of Float of 1.26%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.05, with high estimates of $0.05 and low estimates of $0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.03 and $-0.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.03. EPS for the following year is $0.61, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.61 and $0.61.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LTRY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $163.24M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $163.24M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $163.24M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $68.53M, up 138.20% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $361.6M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $361.6M and the low estimate is $361.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 121.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.