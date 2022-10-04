There is a good chance Roblox Corporation (RBLX) will undergo another restructuring.

After closing at $35.84 in the most recent trading day, Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX) closed at 36.41, up 1.59%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.57 from its previous closing price. On the day, 21654142 shares were traded. RBLX reached its highest trading level at $36.67 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $33.60.

Top 5 Tech Stocks Every Investor Should Buy Right Now



While finding excellent stocks with the potential for gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Tech Stocks Every Investor Should Buy Right Now", we have identified five tech stocks we believe could appreciate.



Sign up here to get your free report now. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of RBLX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.81 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.81.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, MoffettNathanson on October 03, 2022, initiated with a Underperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $19.

On September 12, 2022, Cowen started tracking the stock assigning a Underperform rating and target price of $31.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 15 when Donato Craig sold 2,000 shares for $44.38 per share. The transaction valued at 88,760 led to the insider holds 1,172,941 shares of the business.

Messing Barbara sold 21,622 shares of RBLX for $973,941 on Sep 12. The CMKtg & People Exper Officer now owns 152,936 shares after completing the transaction at $45.04 per share. On Sep 09, another insider, Bronstein Manuel, who serves as the Chief Product Officer of the company, sold 2,612 shares for $45.00 each. As a result, the insider received 117,540 and left with 773,208 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 39.58.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RBLX has reached a high of $141.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 41.95, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 48.08.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 23.09M shares per day over the past 3-months and 17.34M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 593.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 520.90M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.30% stake in the company. Shares short for RBLX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 34.04M with a Short Ratio of 1.58, compared to 42.52M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.74% and a Short% of Float of 9.40%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 10 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.13 and a low estimate of $-0.36, while EPS last year was $-0.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.26, with high estimates of $-0.11 and low estimates of $-0.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.32 and $-1.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.01. EPS for the following year is $-1.13, with 14 analysts recommending between $-0.04 and $-1.63.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RBLX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.13B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.67B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.83B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.73B, up 4.00% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.22B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.71B and the low estimate is $2.6B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.