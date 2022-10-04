There is a good chance Tilray Brands Inc. (TLRY) will undergo another restructuring.

After closing at $2.75 in the most recent trading day, Tilray Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) closed at 2.87, up 4.36%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 14542325 shares were traded. TLRY reached its highest trading level at $2.9000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.7300.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of TLRY by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 04, 2022, Canaccord Genuity Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $9.

On November 18, 2021, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Underweight rating and target price of $10.Barclays initiated its Underweight rating on November 18, 2021, with a $10 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 06 when Kennedy Brendan sold 350,000 shares for $3.22 per share. The transaction valued at 1,128,015 led to the insider holds 6,924,196 shares of the business.

Kennedy Brendan sold 350,000 shares of TLRY for $1,081,675 on Jul 05. The Director now owns 7,624,196 shares after completing the transaction at $3.09 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TLRY has reached a high of $13.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.5170, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.9596.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 24.59M shares per day over the past 3-months and 16.33M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 580.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 561.78M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 12.20% stake in the company. Shares short for TLRY as of Jul 14, 2022 were 72.2M with a Short Ratio of 2.62, compared to 69.01M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.60% and a Short% of Float of 13.84%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.28B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.28B and the low estimate is $1.28B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 24.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.