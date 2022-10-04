There Is Still Room For Myovant Sciences Ltd. (MYOV) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE: MYOV) closed the day trading at 24.44 up 36.08% from the previous closing price of $17.96. In other words, the price has increased by $+6.48 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8243440 shares were traded. MYOV reached its highest trading level at $25.04 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.45.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MYOV, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, SVB Leerink on August 09, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $23 from $12 previously.

On September 09, 2021, SVB Leerink started tracking the stock assigning a Mkt Perform rating and target price of $24.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 16 when Mehra Uneek sold 9,243 shares for $18.86 per share. The transaction valued at 174,323 led to the insider holds 204,937 shares of the business.

Lang Matthew sold 31,214 shares of MYOV for $569,031 on Aug 15. The General Counsel & Corp. Secy. now owns 363,966 shares after completing the transaction at $18.23 per share. On Jul 18, another insider, Lang Matthew, who serves as the General Counsel & Corp. Secy. of the company, sold 1,935 shares for $12.87 each. As a result, the insider received 24,903 and left with 270,400 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.48.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MYOV has reached a high of $24.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.09, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.69.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MYOV traded about 744.98K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MYOV traded about 1.37M shares per day. A total of 95.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.22M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 33.20% stake in the company. Shares short for MYOV as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.06M with a Short Ratio of 4.41, compared to 4.33M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.21% and a Short% of Float of 6.82%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.45 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.4 and a low estimate of $-0.5, while EPS last year was $-0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.43, with high estimates of $-0.34 and low estimates of $-0.64.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.48 and $-2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.39. EPS for the following year is $-0.62, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.54 and $-1.8.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MYOV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $631M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $394.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $453.93M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $230.97M, up 96.50% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $580.06M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $820M and the low estimate is $409.73M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 27.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.