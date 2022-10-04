There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Schlumberger Limited (SLB).

As of close of business last night, Schlumberger Limited’s stock clocked out at 38.30, up 6.69% from its previous closing price of $35.90. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.40 from its previous closing price. On the day, 13971649 shares were traded. SLB reached its highest trading level at $38.53 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $37.32.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SLB’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 19.27 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 37.30. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.85 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.79.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 27, 2022, HSBC Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $4.60 to $44.20.

Piper Sandler Upgraded its Neutral to Overweight on April 11, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $43 to $55.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 08 when SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED/NV sold 12,032,500 shares for $17.00 per share. The transaction valued at 204,552,500 led to the insider holds 23,069,461 shares of the business.

Rennick Gavin sold 10,759 shares of SLB for $502,424 on May 26. The President New Energy now owns 38,044 shares after completing the transaction at $46.70 per share. On May 19, another insider, Beumelburg Katharina, who serves as the Chief Sustainability Officer of the company, sold 4,200 shares for $40.28 each. As a result, the insider received 169,197 and left with 519 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Schlumberger’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.96, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.65. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.47. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SLB has reached a high of $49.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $27.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 37.13, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 38.50.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SLB traded 11.50M shares on average per day over the past three months and 12.72M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.41B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.41B. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.70% stake in the company. Shares short for SLB as of Jul 14, 2022 were 25.25M with a Short Ratio of 2.22, compared to 26.24M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.79% and a Short% of Float of 1.79%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.50, SLB has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.70. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.39%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.89%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.94. The current Payout Ratio is 29.60% for SLB, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 12, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 05, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 09, 2006 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 13 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.54 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.56 and a low estimate of $0.52, while EPS last year was $0.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.62, with high estimates of $0.65 and low estimates of $0.59.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.02 and $1.93 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.98. EPS for the following year is $2.72, with 14 analysts recommending between $2.84 and $2.57.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 12 analysts expect revenue to total $6.92B. It ranges from a high estimate of $7.07B to a low estimate of $6.57B. As of the current estimate, Schlumberger Limited’s year-ago sales were $5.28B, an estimated increase of 31.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.23B, an increase of 27.50% less than the figure of $31.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $7.46B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7B.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SLB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $26.9B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $25.55B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $26.49B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $20.88B, up 26.90% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $30.3B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $31.84B and the low estimate is $28.91B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.