There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Clene Inc. (CLNN)

The closing price of Clene Inc. (NASDAQ: CLNN) was 2.01 for the day, down -28.21% from the previous closing price of $2.80. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.7900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3200461 shares were traded. CLNN reached its highest trading level at $2.1400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.7200.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CLNN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.10 and its Current Ratio is at 4.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on July 18, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $16.

On May 02, 2022, Canaccord Genuity started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $10.

On September 28, 2021, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $20.Oppenheimer initiated its Outperform rating on September 28, 2021, with a $20 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 17 when Stevens John Henry bought 47,662 shares for $3.85 per share. The transaction valued at 183,499 led to the insider holds 335,234 shares of the business.

Etherington Robert Dee sold 23,483 shares of CLNN for $110,840 on Jul 18. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 56,593 shares after completing the transaction at $4.72 per share. On Jun 17, another insider, MATLIN DAVID J, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 74,610 shares for $2.51 each. As a result, the insider paid 187,271 and bolstered with 2,422,397 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Clene’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.05. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 320.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CLNN has reached a high of $7.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.93. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.2142, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.1107.

Shares Statistics:

CLNN traded an average of 1.16M shares per day over the past three months and 561k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 63.34M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 19.96M. Insiders hold about 30.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 5.80% stake in the company. Shares short for CLNN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.45M with a Short Ratio of 3.45, compared to 3.21M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.87% and a Short% of Float of 7.12%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.18 and a low estimate of $-0.22, while EPS last year was $-0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.19, with high estimates of $-0.15 and low estimates of $-0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.67 and $-0.88 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.77. EPS for the following year is $-0.62, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.02 and $-0.9.