There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Membership Collective Group Inc. (MCG)

Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE: MCG) closed the day trading at 4.38 down -7.20% from the previous closing price of $4.72. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.3400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1339922 shares were traded. MCG reached its highest trading level at $4.7600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.3300.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MCG, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 11.72 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 11.56.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on December 15, 2021, Downgraded its rating to Sell and sets its target price to $13 from $14 previously.

On September 23, 2021, HSBC Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $16.50.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 27 when Carnie Andrew sold 2 shares for $6.45 per share. The transaction valued at 13 led to the insider holds 1,673,206 shares of the business.

Carnie Andrew sold 17,296 shares of MCG for $112,623 on Jul 26. The President now owns 1,673,208 shares after completing the transaction at $6.51 per share. On Jul 26, another insider, Kuczmarski Martin, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 4,324 shares for $6.51 each. As a result, the insider received 28,156 and left with 635,191 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 12.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MCG has reached a high of $14.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.2106, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.7833.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MCG traded about 381.91K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MCG traded about 355.77k shares per day. A total of 201.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 41.21M. Insiders hold about 4.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.40% stake in the company. Shares short for MCG as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.94M with a Short Ratio of 9.96, compared to 3.05M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.46% and a Short% of Float of 9.24%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.13 and a low estimate of $-0.18, while EPS last year was $-0.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.04, with high estimates of $-0.03 and low estimates of $-0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.14 and $-0.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.44. EPS for the following year is $-0.02, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.1 and $-0.09.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $240.77M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $249.63M to a low estimate of $232.67M. As of the current estimate, Membership Collective Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $124.08M, an estimated increase of 94.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $279.04M, an increase of 68.70% less than the figure of $94.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $282M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $274.38M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MCG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $992M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $952.66M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $983.34M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $560.55M, up 75.40% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.26B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.29B and the low estimate is $1.21B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 27.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.