There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Suzano S.A. (SUZ)

The closing price of Suzano S.A. (NYSE: SUZ) was 8.73 for the day, up 5.82% from the previous closing price of $8.25. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.48 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2130684 shares were traded. SUZ reached its highest trading level at $8.79 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.45.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SUZ’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Suzano’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.17. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.49.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SUZ has reached a high of $12.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.88, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.21.

Shares Statistics:

SUZ traded an average of 1.56M shares per day over the past three months and 1.97M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.34B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.34B. Shares short for SUZ as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.13M with a Short Ratio of 0.41, compared to 815.95k on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.10, SUZ has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.14. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.20%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.47%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.