This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (ANPC)

As of close of business last night, AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd.’s stock clocked out at 0.16, up 4.97% from its previous closing price of $0.15. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0076 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1635204 shares were traded. ANPC reached its highest trading level at $0.2200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1409.

Top 5 Tech Stocks Every Investor Should Buy Right Now



While finding excellent stocks with the potential for gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Tech Stocks Every Investor Should Buy Right Now", we have identified five tech stocks we believe could appreciate.



Sign up here to get your free report now. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ANPC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.76 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.29.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ANPC has reached a high of $3.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2241, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.4869.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ANPC traded 2.46M shares on average per day over the past three months and 731.1k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 25.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 19.74M. Insiders hold about 12.06% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ANPC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 32.52k with a Short Ratio of 0.05, compared to 121.24k on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $-0.67, with 1 analysts recommending between $-0.67 and $-0.67.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ANPC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.07M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.07M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.14M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.56M, up 101.70% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.4M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.4M and the low estimate is $5.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 71.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.