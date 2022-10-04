Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS)

The closing price of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE: PAGS) was 14.55 for the day, up 9.98% from the previous closing price of $13.23. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5111189 shares were traded. PAGS reached its highest trading level at $14.70 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.56.

Top 5 Tech Stocks Every Investor Should Buy Right Now



While finding excellent stocks with the potential for gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Tech Stocks Every Investor Should Buy Right Now", we have identified five tech stocks we believe could appreciate.



Sign up here to get your free report now. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of PAGS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 14, 2022, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $22.

On April 08, 2022, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $25.Cantor Fitzgerald initiated its Overweight rating on April 08, 2022, with a $25 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, PagSeguro’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.50, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 2.33. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.88. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.90 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PAGS has reached a high of $53.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.16, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.98.

Shares Statistics:

PAGS traded an average of 3.43M shares per day over the past three months and 4.31M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 331.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 201.14M. Insiders hold about 0.28% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 51.90% stake in the company. Shares short for PAGS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 6.37M with a Short Ratio of 1.52, compared to 8.24M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.94% and a Short% of Float of 4.62%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.24 and a low estimate of $0.19, while EPS last year was $0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.22, with high estimates of $0.29 and low estimates of $0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.09 and $0.81 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.89. EPS for the following year is $1.22, with 15 analysts recommending between $1.57 and $1.02.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 10 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $701.37M to a low estimate of $603.91M. As of the current estimate, PagSeguro Digital Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $430.06M, an estimated increase of 58.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $715.22M, an increase of 42.70% less than the figure of $58.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $746.15M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $679.58M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PAGS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.74B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.94B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.14B, up 37.40% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.59B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.97B and the low estimate is $3.2B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.