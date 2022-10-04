Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Zovio Inc (ZVO)

The closing price of Zovio Inc (NASDAQ: ZVO) was 0.16 for the day, up 10.49% from the previous closing price of $0.14. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0150 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3139676 shares were traded. ZVO reached its highest trading level at $0.1680 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1312.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ZVO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.42 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.42.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Northland Capital on April 09, 2021, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.50.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.03 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.83.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ZVO has reached a high of $2.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3508, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.8340.

Shares Statistics:

ZVO traded an average of 803.40K shares per day over the past three months and 1.96M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 34.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 31.85M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 46.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ZVO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 215.47k with a Short Ratio of 0.73, compared to 343.2k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.63% and a Short% of Float of 0.69%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $-0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.27 and $-0.27 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.27. EPS for the following year is $-0.03, with 1 analysts recommending between $-0.03 and $-0.03.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ZVO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $233M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $233M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $233M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $263.03M, down -11.40% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $243M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $243M and the low estimate is $243M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.