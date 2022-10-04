Update from Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE): A steady trajectory

The closing price of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVE) was 16.41 for the day, up 6.77% from the previous closing price of $15.37. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6912160 shares were traded.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CVE’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.55 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.54.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Cenovus’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.98, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.80. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.73 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CVE has reached a high of $24.91, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.99. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.89, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.30.

Shares Statistics:

CVE traded an average of 8.88M shares per day over the past three months and 8.85M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.97B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.44B. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.10% stake in the company. Shares short for CVE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 30.51M with a Short Ratio of 3.05, compared to 26.3M on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.06, CVE has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.32. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.40%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.71%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.64.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.5 and a low estimate of $0.83, while EPS last year was $0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.95, with high estimates of $1.44 and low estimates of $0.75.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.27 and $2.64 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.36. EPS for the following year is $3.46, with 7 analysts recommending between $5.82 and $1.91.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $10.75B to a low estimate of $10.75B. As of the current estimate, Cenovus Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $10.03B, an estimated increase of 7.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $11.01B, an increase of 1.40% less than the figure of $7.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $11.01B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $11.01B.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CVE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $57.23B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $46.01B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $52.03B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $36.66B, up 41.90% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $44.9B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $47.84B and the low estimate is $41.36B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -13.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.