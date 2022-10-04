Update from Plug Power Inc. (PLUG): A steady trajectory

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) closed the day trading at 21.82 up 3.86% from the previous closing price of $21.01. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.81 from its previous closing price. On the day, 12066095 shares were traded. PLUG reached its highest trading level at $22.10 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.10.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PLUG, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.10 and its Current Ratio is at 9.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Northland Capital on August 02, 2022, initiated with a Market Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $25.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 21.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PLUG has reached a high of $46.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 25.62, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.86.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PLUG traded about 21.43M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PLUG traded about 15.46M shares per day. A total of 578.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 518.53M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 55.80% stake in the company. Shares short for PLUG as of Jul 14, 2022 were 65.94M with a Short Ratio of 2.82, compared to 64.12M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.41% and a Short% of Float of 11.50%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 23 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.13 and a low estimate of $-0.25, while EPS last year was $-0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.17, with high estimates of $-0.09 and low estimates of $-0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.08 and $-0.94 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.73. EPS for the following year is $-0.34, with 27 analysts recommending between $0.16 and $-0.82.

Revenue Estimates

18 analysts predict $164.76M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $210M to a low estimate of $141.73M. As of the current estimate, Plug Power Inc.’s year-ago sales were $126.3M, an estimated increase of 30.50% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PLUG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $964.21M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $795M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $909.21M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $502.34M, up 81.00% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.35B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.53B and the low estimate is $1.02B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 48.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.