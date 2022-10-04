Update from Vimeo Inc. (VMEO): A steady trajectory

Vimeo Inc. (NASDAQ: VMEO) closed the day trading at 4.12 up 3.00% from the previous closing price of $4.00. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2156627 shares were traded. VMEO reached its highest trading level at $4.1250 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.9100.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of VMEO, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on May 06, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $10 from $18 previously.

On December 15, 2021, JP Morgan reiterated its Neutral rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $30 to $21.

Cowen Downgraded its Outperform to Market Perform on November 05, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $50 to $30.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VMEO has reached a high of $35.62, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.8055, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.8491.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, VMEO traded about 1.89M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, VMEO traded about 2.8M shares per day. A total of 161.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 149.46M. Shares short for VMEO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 6.12M with a Short Ratio of 2.68, compared to 5.37M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.68% and a Short% of Float of 4.61%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.14 and a low estimate of $-0.19, while EPS last year was $-0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.13, with high estimates of $-0.12 and low estimates of $-0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.49 and $-0.61 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.58. EPS for the following year is $-0.47, with 7 analysts recommending between $-0.41 and $-0.51.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $108.68M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $111M to a low estimate of $107.63M. As of the current estimate, Vimeo Inc.’s year-ago sales were $96.05M, an estimated increase of 13.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $111.33M, an increase of 11.20% less than the figure of $13.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $113.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $109.74M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VMEO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $452.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $441M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $445.6M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $391.68M, up 13.80% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $509.95M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $530.5M and the low estimate is $485M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.