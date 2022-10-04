Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After closing at $2.18 in the most recent trading day, Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) closed at 2.15, down -1.38%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2639426 shares were traded. VXRT reached its highest trading level at $2.2500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.0650.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of VXRT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.70 and its Current Ratio is at 8.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 02, 2021, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $15.

B. Riley Securities Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on June 29, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $13 to $9.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 22 when Ahmad Fuad bought 5,000 shares for $3.22 per share. The transaction valued at 16,100 led to the insider holds 5,000 shares of the business.

Echerd Margaret sold 3,602 shares of VXRT for $28,816 on Nov 30. The SVP, Principal Accntng Officer now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $8.00 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 664.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VXRT has reached a high of $8.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.2064, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.2144.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.64M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.93M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 126.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 125.42M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 36.10% stake in the company. Shares short for VXRT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 22.13M with a Short Ratio of 9.08, compared to 23.23M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17.50% and a Short% of Float of 19.67%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.2 and a low estimate of $-0.22, while EPS last year was $-0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.22, with high estimates of $-0.2 and low estimates of $-0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.59 and $-0.94 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.8. EPS for the following year is $-0.9, with 4 analysts recommending between $-0.63 and $-1.29.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $100k in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $100k to a low estimate of $90k. As of the current estimate, Vaxart Inc.’s year-ago sales were $112k, an estimated decrease of -10.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $100k, a decrease of -63.00% less than the figure of $-10.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $100k for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $90k.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VXRT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $350k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.52M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $892k, up 70.40% from the average estimate.