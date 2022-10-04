What shareholders can do to beat the market with Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) stock

As of close of business last night, Golar LNG Limited’s stock clocked out at 25.65, up 2.93% from its previous closing price of $24.92. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.73 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1376878 shares were traded. GLNG reached its highest trading level at $26.11 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.21.

Top 5 Tech Stocks Every Investor Should Buy Right Now



While finding excellent stocks with the potential for gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Tech Stocks Every Investor Should Buy Right Now", we have identified five tech stocks we believe could appreciate.



Sign up here to get your free report now. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of GLNG’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.68 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 66.25. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.60 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.44.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on September 29, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $29 from $23 previously.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Underperform to Neutral on March 03, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $14 to $19.50.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Golar’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.79, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.07. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.20. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.21.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GLNG has reached a high of $30.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.79. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 25.90, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.30.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that GLNG traded 1.28M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.32M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 108.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 92.14M. Insiders hold about 46.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.90% stake in the company. Shares short for GLNG as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.73M with a Short Ratio of 1.84, compared to 2.39M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.52% and a Short% of Float of 3.09%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.4 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.51 and a low estimate of $0.24, while EPS last year was $3.74. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.44, with high estimates of $0.54 and low estimates of $0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.21 and $0.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.57. EPS for the following year is $1.11, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.34 and $0.84.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GLNG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $428M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $291M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $336.5M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $451.76M, down -25.50% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $460.36M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $632M and the low estimate is $298M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 36.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.