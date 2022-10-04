What shareholders can do to beat the market with Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) stock

In the latest session, Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE: SBSW) closed at 9.67 up 3.76% from its previous closing price of $9.32. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2583216 shares were traded. SBSW reached its highest trading level at $9.68 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.39.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Sibanye Stillwater Limited’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.43 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.01. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 3.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.24.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 01, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its rating to Sector Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $25 to $13.

On May 09, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $19.90.Goldman initiated its Buy rating on May 09, 2022, with a $19.90 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Sibanye’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.14, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.99. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.42.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SBSW has reached a high of $20.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.46, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.84.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SBSW has traded an average of 3.26M shares per day and 3.72M over the past ten days. A total of 705.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 172.34M. Shares short for SBSW as of Jul 14, 2022 were 12.65M with a Short Ratio of 5.06, compared to 12.17M on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for SBSW is 0.82, from 6.13 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 65.77%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 13.09%. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for SBSW, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 28, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 23, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 04, 2017 when the company split stock in a 102:100 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0.76, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.86 and $0.67.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SBSW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.56B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.79B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.64B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.74B, up 50.40% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.39B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.16B and the low estimate is $8.53B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -19.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.