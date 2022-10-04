Xos Inc. (XOS) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

Xos Inc. (NASDAQ: XOS) closed the day trading at 1.13 down -5.83% from the previous closing price of $1.20. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2273336 shares were traded. XOS reached its highest trading level at $1.1593 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0200.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of XOS, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.50 and its Current Ratio is at 5.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Northland Capital on June 03, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

On December 08, 2021, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Underperform rating and target price of $3.

On December 03, 2021, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $4.25.Goldman initiated its Neutral rating on December 03, 2021, with a $4.25 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 01 when Ferber Robert sold 14,533 shares for $1.48 per share. The transaction valued at 21,509 led to the insider holds 535,979 shares of the business.

Ferber Robert sold 14,533 shares of XOS for $25,723 on Aug 01. The Chief Technology Officer now owns 550,512 shares after completing the transaction at $1.77 per share. On Jul 01, another insider, Ferber Robert, who serves as the Chief Technology Officer of the company, sold 50,000 shares for $1.79 each. As a result, the insider received 89,500 and left with 377,971 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Xos’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.66. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.24.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, XOS has reached a high of $5.67, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.6294, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.3168.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, XOS traded about 384.69K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, XOS traded about 469.08k shares per day. A total of 164.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.25M. Insiders hold about 18.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.00% stake in the company. Shares short for XOS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.27M with a Short Ratio of 9.19, compared to 1.48M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.98% and a Short% of Float of 5.43%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.12 and a low estimate of $-0.16, while EPS last year was $-0.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.14, with high estimates of $-0.12 and low estimates of $-0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.46 and $-0.61 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.54. EPS for the following year is $-0.34, with 5 analysts recommending between $-0.08 and $-0.54.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $10.04M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $11.3M to a low estimate of $8.6M. As of the current estimate, Xos Inc.’s year-ago sales were $596k, an estimated increase of 1,584.60% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for XOS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $80.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $52.89M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $66.34M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.05M, up 1,214.20% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $390.89M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $517.23M and the low estimate is $275M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 489.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.