ZOM (Zomedica Corp.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, Zomedica Corp. (AMEX: ZOM) closed at 0.21 down -0.52% from its previous closing price of $0.21. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0011 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7386953 shares were traded. ZOM reached its highest trading level at $0.2185 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2072.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Zomedica Corp.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 42.40 and its Current Ratio is at 43.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 18 when POWERS JOHNNY D bought 250,000 shares for $0.45 per share. The transaction valued at 112,500 led to the insider holds 1,500,000 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 17.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.78.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ZOM has reached a high of $0.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2670, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.2849.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ZOM has traded an average of 14.80M shares per day and 7.37M over the past ten days. A total of 979.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 965.42M. Insiders hold about 1.48% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 11.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ZOM as of Jul 14, 2022 were 93M with a Short Ratio of 5.79, compared to 101.49M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.49% and a Short% of Float of 9.62%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $-0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.21M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.21M and the low estimate is $15.21M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 243.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.