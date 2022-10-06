A correction may be in store for Entegris Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) shares?

As of close of business last night, Entegris Inc.’s stock clocked out at 90.32, up 0.69% from its previous closing price of $89.70. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.62 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1129376 shares were traded. ENTG reached its highest trading level at $91.20 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $86.61.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ENTG’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 56.27 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 193.97. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.40 and its Current Ratio is at 9.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.78 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.78.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 02, 2022, Mizuho Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $158.

Deutsche Bank Upgraded its Hold to Buy on January 19, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $160.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 02 when O’Neill James Anthony sold 3,297 shares for $115.00 per share. The transaction valued at 379,155 led to the insider holds 15,131 shares of the business.

GRAVES GREGORY B sold 12,142 shares of ENTG for $1,616,092 on Mar 31. The EVP & CFO now owns 20,980 shares after completing the transaction at $133.10 per share. On Mar 30, another insider, Edlund Todd James, who serves as the EVP & COO of the company, sold 24,289 shares for $137.32 each. As a result, the insider received 3,335,408 and left with 175,399 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Entegris’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 26.76, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.18. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.59. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.42.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ENTG has reached a high of $158.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $82.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 97.74, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 112.18.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ENTG traded 1.43M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.07M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 148.96M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 147.86M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.10% stake in the company. Shares short for ENTG as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.57M with a Short Ratio of 3.08, compared to 7.33M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.74% and a Short% of Float of 4.69%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.32, ENTG has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.40. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.36%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.36%. The current Payout Ratio is 10.60% for ENTG, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 23, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 01, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 30, 2000 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 12 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.06 and a low estimate of $1.02, while EPS last year was $0.85. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.07, with high estimates of $1.12 and low estimates of $1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.45 and $4.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.3. EPS for the following year is $4.7, with 11 analysts recommending between $5.15 and $3.97.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 10 analysts expect revenue to total $666.55M. It ranges from a high estimate of $674.8M to a low estimate of $630.1M. As of the current estimate, Entegris Inc.’s year-ago sales were $571.35M, an estimated increase of 16.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $811.17M, an increase of 39.00% over than the figure of $16.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.01B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $644.1M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ENTG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.37B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.64B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.94B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.3B, up 28.10% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.52B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.34B and the low estimate is $2.86B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.