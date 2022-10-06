A correction may be in store for Pure Storage Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) shares?

As of close of business last night, Pure Storage Inc.’s stock clocked out at 29.04, up 1.18% from its previous closing price of $28.70. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3089643 shares were traded. PSTG reached its highest trading level at $29.36 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.26.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PSTG’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.76 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on August 17, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $36.

On May 20, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $34 to $27.

On April 05, 2022, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $36.UBS initiated its Neutral rating on April 05, 2022, with a $36 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 12 when Brown Andrew William Fraser sold 12,637 shares for $30.18 per share. The transaction valued at 381,397 led to the insider holds 55,448 shares of the business.

Singh Ajay sold 36,338 shares of PSTG for $1,249,591 on Mar 23. The Chief Product Officer now owns 378,654 shares after completing the transaction at $34.39 per share. On Mar 21, another insider, Brown Andrew William Fraser, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 11,564 shares for $35.20 each. As a result, the insider received 407,048 and left with 58,988 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 11.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PSTG has reached a high of $36.71, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 29.01, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 28.56.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PSTG traded 3.21M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3.73M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 297.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 281.06M. Insiders hold about 3.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.00% stake in the company. Shares short for PSTG as of Jul 14, 2022 were 19.47M with a Short Ratio of 7.17, compared to 18.3M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.58% and a Short% of Float of 7.85%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 19 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.27 and a low estimate of $0.19, while EPS last year was $0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.19, with high estimates of $0.24 and low estimates of $0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.03 and $0.84 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.94. EPS for the following year is $1.1, with 19 analysts recommending between $1.26 and $0.88.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PSTG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.7B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.18B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.64B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.18B, up 21.20% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.04B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.25B and the low estimate is $2.66B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.