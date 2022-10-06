A correction may be in store for Terminix Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:TMX) shares?

In the latest session, Terminix Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE: TMX) closed at 40.39 down -1.44% from its previous closing price of $40.98. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.59 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2036444 shares were traded.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Terminix Global Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 17.62 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 20.17. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.37 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.35.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 28, 2021, Robert W. Baird Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $57 to $44.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Underperform to Buy on September 07, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $47 to $49.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 15 when Dart David M sold 1,020 shares for $39.10 per share. The transaction valued at 39,878 led to the insider holds 8,053 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Terminix’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 75.50, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 25.37. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.97. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.01.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TMX has reached a high of $48.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $36.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 42.91, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 43.11.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TMX has traded an average of 927.17K shares per day and 1.84M over the past ten days. A total of 121.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 121.38M. Shares short for TMX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.02M with a Short Ratio of 2.50, compared to 1.83M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.66% and a Short% of Float of 2.11%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.52 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.6 and a low estimate of $0.46, while EPS last year was $0.51. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.45, with high estimates of $0.5 and low estimates of $0.4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.71 and $1.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.59. EPS for the following year is $1.72, with 7 analysts recommending between $1.87 and $1.55.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TMX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.15B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.1B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.13B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.04B, up 4.10% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.22B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.26B and the low estimate is $2.14B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.