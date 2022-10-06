A correction may be in store for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) shares?

In the latest session, Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO) closed at 22.47 down -6.38% from its previous closing price of $24.00. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.53 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3209348 shares were traded. VNO reached its highest trading level at $23.41 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.75.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Vornado Realty Trust’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.32 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.69. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.61 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.61.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BMO Capital Markets on May 31, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Market Perform and sets its target price to $40 from $52 previously.

On May 04, 2022, Piper Sandler Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $44 to $35.

On April 22, 2022, Mizuho started tracking the stock assigning a Underperform rating and target price of $38.Mizuho initiated its Underperform rating on April 22, 2022, with a $38 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 13 when Fascitelli Michael D sold 119,100 shares for $41.97 per share. The transaction valued at 4,998,913 led to the insider holds 1,100,451 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Vornado’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 34.31, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 48.12. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.98. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.83.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VNO has reached a high of $47.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.83. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.11, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 35.78.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, VNO has traded an average of 2.14M shares per day and 2.88M over the past ten days. A total of 191.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 176.25M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.50% stake in the company. Shares short for VNO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 15.13M with a Short Ratio of 7.75, compared to 13.93M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.89% and a Short% of Float of 10.15%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for VNO is 2.12, from 2.25 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 9.38%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.98%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.79. The current Payout Ratio is 323.00% for VNO, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 18, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 04, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 17, 2017 when the company split stock in a 1237:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.15 and a low estimate of $0.1, while EPS last year was $0.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.12, with high estimates of $0.19 and low estimates of $0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.79 and $0.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.57. EPS for the following year is $0.68, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.96 and $0.31.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $439.08M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $447.7M to a low estimate of $431.83M. As of the current estimate, Vornado Realty Trust’s year-ago sales were $378.94M, an estimated increase of 15.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $440.87M, an increase of 7.70% less than the figure of $15.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $449.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $432.08M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VNO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.8B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.57B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.74B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.59B, up 9.50% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.8B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.92B and the low estimate is $1.61B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.